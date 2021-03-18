UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan, Turkey Intend To Triple Trade To $10 Billion - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Kazakhstan, Turkey Intend to Triple Trade to $10 Billion - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Kazakhstan and Turkey intend to increase the volume of mutual trade to $10 billion from the current $3 billion, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the issue of deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries had been considered during an official visit to Ankara by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, where he met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"The successful cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres was stressed. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade exceeded $3 billion, and the sides intend to bring this figure to $10 billion," it said.

