Kazakhstan, Turkey Sign Series Of Agreements After Talks In Astana

Published October 12, 2022

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a package of documents following their talks in Astana on Wednesday, Tokayev's press service said

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a package of documents following their talks in Astana on Wednesday, Tokayev's press service said.

"Following the talks, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Turkey signed a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries," the press service said.

In addition, in the presence of the two presidents, members of the official delegations signed a number of documents, including an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in healthcare, veterinary and food safety, as well as memoranda of understanding in culture, standardization and social services.

During the two-day visit, Erdogan will take part in the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which is scheduled to take place in Astana on Thursday.

