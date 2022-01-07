UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops Injured, 50 Pieces Of Equipment Damaged

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Kazakhstan Unrest Leaves 216 National Guard Troops Injured, 50 Pieces of Equipment Damaged

Kazakhstan's National Guard force said on Friday that 216 troops had been injured and hospitalized while responding to unrest that erupted across the country in the past days

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's National Guard force said on Friday that 216 troops had been injured and hospitalized while responding to unrest that erupted across the country in the past days.

"During an operation to restore order in several regional capitals and the cities of Almaty and Shymkent, 216 National Guard troops were injured," the Guard force said in a statement.

Two troops were killed in clashes with the mob in the country's south. Two contractors received gunshot wounds and five draft soldiers were taken to the intensive care unit.

Some 50 pieces of military equipment used by the force were damaged, eight of them irreparably, the force said. The National Guard regained control over crucial infrastructure assets in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

Mass protests against a hike in gas prices broke out across the Central Asian country in the first days of January, leading to clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police in the capital of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and a state of emergency.

Related Topics

Injured Internet Police Shymkent Almaty Kazakhstan January Gas Government Asia

Recent Stories

Inflation will come down in next two to three mont ..

Inflation will come down in next two to three months

28 minutes ago
 Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases ..

Australia reports record number of COVID-19 cases for 5th consecutive day

43 seconds ago
 'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

'Film Mela' celebrating Art to be held on Jan 15

45 seconds ago
 Government committed to take steps for welfare of ..

Government committed to take steps for welfare of journalists: Fawad

46 seconds ago
 From stability to turmoil — what's going on in K ..

From stability to turmoil — what's going on in Kazakhstan

54 minutes ago
 Almaty Airport to Resume Operations at 09:00 p.m. ..

Almaty Airport to Resume Operations at 09:00 p.m. on Friday - Reports

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.