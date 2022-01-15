The wave of unrest that swept Kazakhstan in early January has left 225 people killed and thousands of others hurt, the head of the criminal prosecution service at the Prosecutor General's Office said Saturday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The wave of unrest that swept Kazakhstan in early January has left 225 people killed and thousands of others hurt, the head of the criminal prosecution service at the Prosecutor General's Office said Saturday.

"Bodies of 225 deceased people were brought to morgues... There were 19 police and service personnel among them," Serik Shalabayev told a news conference.

The official said that 4,578 people had been identified as victims following almost two weeks of violent protests. This includes 4,353 wounded people, 3,393 of them security service personnel.