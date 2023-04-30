Kazakhstan, US Outline Prospects for Development of Strategic Cooperation - Astana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov visited the United Stated where he held talks with senior US officials, discussing prospects for the development of bilateral strategic partnership, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"As part of his visit to U.S., First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a number of bilateral meetings, during which the parties discussed the outcomes of the recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Astana and outlined prospects for the further development of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the U.S.," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kazakh diplomat met with Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart, among other US officials, with the sides discussing energy, regional security and political cooperation.

At the talks between Umarov and the leadership of the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense and members of the US Congress, the two sides underlined the shared priorities in politics, security trade, while confirming their commitment to increase "mutually beneficial" cooperation, according to the statement.

"During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat briefed his American counterparts about the ongoing reforms in our country, including the outcomes of recent parliamentary elections," the foreign ministry also said.

US officials, in turn, reiterated their support for the Kazakh government's efforts to implement the reforms, according to the statement by the ministry.

In late February, Blinken attended the C5+1 ministerial meeting in Astana along with foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. During the visit to Kazakhstan, Blinken also met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the two officials agreeing to deepen security, energy, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.