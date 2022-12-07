Kazakhstan, US Seeking to Intensify Bilateral Political Dialogue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

First Deputy Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov had a number of meetings with US officials in Washington as the two countries agreed to further intensify their political dialogue, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) First Deputy Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov had a number of meetings with US officials in Washington as the two countries agreed to further intensify their political dialogue, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, a Kazakh delegation led by Umarov visited the United States for the annual meeting of the United States-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

"The meetings held during Umarov's visit with the leadership of the State Department and the US National Security Council underlined the mutual intention to intensify the political dialogue between the two countries," the ministerial statement read.

The Kazakh diplomat held talks with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Eliot Kang and Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Affairs Andrew Light.

The officials discussed "global energy security, stability in the development of nuclear energy and the nonproliferation regime."

The parties agreed to continue cooperation in these areas and stressed the importance of coordinating efforts within the framework of international organizations.

The Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue between the two countries was launched in 2018 during the visit of then-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the US. Since then, officials of the two countries have held a number of regular meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues and advance projects of mutual interest.