UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan, US Seeking To Intensify Bilateral Political Dialogue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Kazakhstan, US Seeking to Intensify Bilateral Political Dialogue - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

First Deputy Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov had a number of meetings with US officials in Washington as the two countries agreed to further intensify their political dialogue, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) First Deputy Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov had a number of meetings with US officials in Washington as the two countries agreed to further intensify their political dialogue, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, a Kazakh delegation led by Umarov visited the United States for the annual meeting of the United States-Kazakhstan Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

"The meetings held during Umarov's visit with the leadership of the State Department and the US National Security Council underlined the mutual intention to intensify the political dialogue between the two countries," the ministerial statement read.

The Kazakh diplomat held talks with Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation Eliot Kang and Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Affairs Andrew Light.

The officials discussed "global energy security, stability in the development of nuclear energy and the nonproliferation regime."

The parties agreed to continue cooperation in these areas and stressed the importance of coordinating efforts within the framework of international organizations.

The Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue between the two countries was launched in 2018 during the visit of then-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the US. Since then, officials of the two countries have held a number of regular meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues and advance projects of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Washington Nuclear Visit United States 2018 Asia

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

33 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Calls UN Resolution on Reparations ..

Russia's Lavrov Calls UN Resolution on Reparations for Ukraine 'Legally Null and ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs strengthen implementation process o ..

Pakistan needs strengthen implementation process of SDGs: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 National greyhound derby starts at UAF

National greyhound derby starts at UAF

3 minutes ago
 Frontier Corps sets up free medical camp in Maiwan ..

Frontier Corps sets up free medical camp in Maiwand

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest five over arms brandishing

Police arrest five over arms brandishing

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.