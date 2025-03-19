Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Leaders Discuss Strategic Goals For Future Growth
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM
BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which they discussed the development of bilateral cooperation.
In the course of the conversation, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high pace of development of bilateral cooperation, which fully corresponds to the level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
The sides confirmed their mutual intention to further deepen trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian interactions.
The schedule for upcoming meetings was also discussed in the midst of the phone call.
The presidents also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming spring holiday, Nauryz, wishing peace and prosperity to the fraternal peoples.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached about $4.3 billion in 2024, demonstrating growth compared to previous years.
Recently, the Ministers of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, signed a program aimed at increasing trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030.
Recent Stories
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
Pakistan notifies holidays for fast approaching Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..
Housing assistance: Six eligibility categories for unmarried Emirati women
More Stories From World
-
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth6 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz FM meets with SCO secretary general6 minutes ago
-
Rwanda, DRC presidents hold surprise ceasefire talks in Qatar16 minutes ago
-
Rocked by Trump, EU seeks to kickstart defence push56 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says 13 killed in Israeli strikes overnight56 minutes ago
-
Ecuador declares 'force majeure' emergency, cuts exports over oil spill1 hour ago
-
Clippers rally to beat Cavaliers, Warriors and Celtics win1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid, Lyon strike key Women's Champions League last-eight blows2 hours ago
-
'Stranded' NASA astronauts back on Earth after splashdown2 hours ago
-
Nvidia showcases new tech at AI 'Super Bowl'3 hours ago
-
One dead, one missing as storm lashes southern Spain3 hours ago
-
US Fed expected to sit tight as Trump tariff fears buffet markets3 hours ago