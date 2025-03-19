Open Menu

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Leaders Discuss Strategic Goals For Future Growth

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan leaders discuss strategic goals for future growth

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which they discussed the development of bilateral cooperation.

In the course of the conversation, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the high pace of development of bilateral cooperation, which fully corresponds to the level of strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides confirmed their mutual intention to further deepen trade, economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian interactions.

The schedule for upcoming meetings was also discussed in the midst of the phone call.

The presidents also exchanged congratulations on the upcoming spring holiday, Nauryz, wishing peace and prosperity to the fraternal peoples.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached about $4.3 billion in 2024, demonstrating growth compared to previous years.

Recently, the Ministers of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Arman Shakkaliev, signed a program aimed at increasing trade turnover to $10 billion by 2030.

