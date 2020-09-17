UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Mull Increasing Flights

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are considering increasing flights between them, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development announced on Wednesday

The announcement was made after Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev held talks in Nur-Sultan.

The two sides agreed to increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent-Almaty route which opened last week and resume the route between Tashkent and Nur-Sultan.

They also discussed plans to open flights from Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Taraz and Aktau to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Nukus and Urgench, respectively.

The two sides touched upon the issue of opening a railway link between Uzbekistan and Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan.

In addition to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan has so far restored regular flights to Turkey, South Korea, the Netherlands, Belarus, Germany, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates.

