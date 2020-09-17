Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan mull increasing flights

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are considering increasing flights between them, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development announced on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are considering increasing flights between them, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made after Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and Uzbek Ambassador to Kazakhstan Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev held talks in Nur-Sultan.

The two sides agreed to increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent-Almaty route which opened last week and resume the route between Tashkent and Nur-Sultan.

They also discussed plans to open flights from Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Taraz and Aktau to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Nukus and Urgench, respectively.

The two sides touched upon the issue of opening a railway link between Uzbekistan and Russia through the territory of Kazakhstan.

In addition to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan has so far restored regular flights to Turkey, South Korea, the Netherlands, Belarus, Germany, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates.