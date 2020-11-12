Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan To Provide Economic, Humanitarian Assistance to Kyrgyzstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation confirmed their readiness to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursda

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a telephone conversation confirmed their readiness to provide economic and humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursday.

"The presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of bilateral cooperation in various fields. The agenda includes new joint projects that will be implemented in the coming years. During the discussion of the situation in Central Asia, the leaders reached an agreement on joint efforts to ensure stability and security in the region. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will provide economic and humanitarian assistance to the Kyrgyz people," the statement said.

In October, mass protests broke out in Kyrgyzstan after the results of the parliamentary elections were announced. Amid the clashes between the protesters and the security forces, supporters of opposition parties seized the parliament build in which the presidential administration is located. More than 1,200 people were injured in the clashes and one was killed. Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission later announced that it had annulled the election results.

Days later, the civil unrest in Bishkek resumed and stability was only restored after the voluntary resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov on October 15. The power and responsibilities of the head of state have since been transferred to Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov.