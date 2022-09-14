UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan, Vatican Sign Agreement To Deepen Religious Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Kazakhstan and Vatican have signed an agreement on deepening cooperation to advance the interreligious dialogue at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"An additional agreement to the document signed between Kazakhstan and the Holy See on September 24, 1998 on the bilateral relations promotes the deepening of cooperation between the countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides stressed the importance of advancing interconfessional peace and the interreligious dialogue, the statement read.

On Tuesday, Pope Francis arrived for a three-day apostolic visit in Kazakhstan to take part in the congress. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the pontiff.

