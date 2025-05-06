Kazakhstan-Vietnam Trade Reached USD 860 Mln In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Kazakhstan-Vietnam business Roundtable kicked off in Astana, Kazinform news Agency reports. Greeting those present, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev noted the significance of strengthening cooperation between the two nations.
Vietnam is one of the top partners of Kazakhstan in the Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year the trade between our countries reached 860 US Dollars, he said.
He added that 13 companies with the participation of Vietnam’s capital operate in various economic sectors of Kazakhstan.
Yermek Kosherbayev also outlined successful projects developed by Vietnamese investors.
In particular, Mareven food Holdings produces foodstuffs in the Arna industrial zone in Konayev city, and Crystal Tourism Group works on creating a multifunctional tourist complex.
The roundtable focuses on further prospects for the development of joint projects in priority economic sectors.
Earlier Kazinform reported, a the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5 to 7, 2025.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project
State government determined to furnish rural areas population
More Stories From World
-
Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 20242 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15 thousand jobs in 20251 hour ago
-
UN Security Council begins emergency in-camera consultations on heightening India-Pakistan tensions10 hours ago
-
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema12 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges India, Pakistan to avoid confrontation, saying 'military ..11 hours ago
-
OIC Group in New York urges India to cease its 'aggressive actions' threatening South Asian peace11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 202512 hours ago
-
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrilling concert night wi ..12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025 Wraps Up with 125,700 Visitors from 167 Countries12 hours ago
-
Saudi Govt awards certificate of excellence to Tawafa Company for outstanding services to pilgrims18 hours ago
-
Volleyball: Sunbirds win SV.League men's championship19 hours ago
-
Romanian far-right candidate wins 1st round of presidential elections19 hours ago