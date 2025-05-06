Open Menu

Kazakhstan-Vietnam Trade Reached USD 860 Mln In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 2024

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Kazakhstan-Vietnam business Roundtable kicked off in Astana, Kazinform news Agency reports. Greeting those present, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev noted the significance of strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Vietnam is one of the top partners of Kazakhstan in the Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year the trade between our countries reached 860 US Dollars, he said.

He added that 13 companies with the participation of Vietnam’s capital operate in various economic sectors of Kazakhstan.

Yermek Kosherbayev also outlined successful projects developed by Vietnamese investors.

In particular, Mareven food Holdings produces foodstuffs in the Arna industrial zone in Konayev city, and Crystal Tourism Group works on creating a multifunctional tourist complex.

The roundtable focuses on further prospects for the development of joint projects in priority economic sectors.

Earlier Kazinform reported, a the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5 to 7, 2025.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

3 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

11 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

11 hours ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

11 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

11 hours ago
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

11 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

11 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

11 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

11 hours ago
 AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

AFD mission reviews progress on WASA project

11 hours ago
 State government determined to furnish rural areas ..

State government determined to furnish rural areas population

11 hours ago

More Stories From World