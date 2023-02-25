ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Kazakhstan supports China's proposed peace plan for Ukraine and is calling on the parties to the conflict to start negotiations as soon as possible, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry says.

On Friday, Beijing released a twelve-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis." The document, in particular, stresses the need to abandon the Cold War mentality. It also says that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and that regional security cannot be ensured by strengthening or expanding military blocs.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan welcomes position of the People's Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis that deserves support as contributing to the cessation of bloodshed on the basis of territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of states in accordance with the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter," Kazakhstan's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added that Kazakhstan believes that there is no alternative to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"We call on the parties involved in the military conflict to show good will, cease hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, and on the international community to do everything possible to contribute to a diplomatic solution of the situation," the foreign ministry said.