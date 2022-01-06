Kazakhstan Will Keep Ensuring Rights of All Multi-Ethnic People - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 6 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will continue to ensure the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic people and the security of foreign citizens, including the diplomatic corps, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The state will continue to ensure the rights and interests of all representatives of our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people, as well as the safety of foreign citizens in the country, including the diplomatic corps and journalists. Foreign investments and businesses of foreign companies will be protected," the ministry said.