UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Will Keep Ensuring Rights Of All Multi-Ethnic People - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Kazakhstan Will Keep Ensuring Rights of All Multi-Ethnic People - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 6 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will continue to ensure the rights and interests of all representatives of the multi-ethnic people and the security of foreign citizens, including the diplomatic corps, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The state will continue to ensure the rights and interests of all representatives of our multi-ethnic and multi-confessional people, as well as the safety of foreign citizens in the country, including the diplomatic corps and journalists. Foreign investments and businesses of foreign companies will be protected," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan January All

Recent Stories

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Or ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin Bail, Orders Him Held Until Trial - Ju ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners ..

Kazakhstan's Tokayev Calls Appeal to CSTO Partners 'Appropriate,' 'Timely' Measu ..

3 hours ago
 Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution o ..

Germany, US Agree on Need for Political Solution on Russia, Ukraine - German Min ..

3 hours ago
 Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protes ..

Eight Police Officers, Soldiers Died During Protests in Kazakhstan - Interior Mi ..

3 hours ago
 German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Securi ..

German Foreign Minister Says No Decision on Security of Europe Possible Without ..

3 hours ago
 Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan ..

Roads Leading to House of Ministries in Nur-Sultan Blocked - Correspondent

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.