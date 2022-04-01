Kazakhstan Will Not Be Tool for Bypassing Western Sanctions Against Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Kazakhstan will not be a tool for Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the West for Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kazakh President Timur Suleimenov said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Suleimenov and Special Representative of the Kazakh President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan took a two-day trip to Brussels to discuss broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

"(The goal of the visit was) to show our European partners that Kazakhstan will not serve as a tool for bypassing sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States and the EU. We will abide by the sanctions. Despite the fact that we are a part of the economic union with Russia, Belarus and other countries, we are also a part of the international community. Therefore, the last thing we want is secondary US and EU sanctions to be applied to Kazakhstan," Suleimenov told Euractiv.