UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Will Not Be Tool For Bypassing Western Sanctions Against Russia - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kazakhstan Will Not Be Tool for Bypassing Western Sanctions Against Russia - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Kazakhstan will not be a tool for Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the West for Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kazakh President Timur Suleimenov said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, Suleimenov and Special Representative of the Kazakh President for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan took a two-day trip to Brussels to discuss broadening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

"(The goal of the visit was) to show our European partners that Kazakhstan will not serve as a tool for bypassing sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States and the EU. We will abide by the sanctions. Despite the fact that we are a part of the economic union with Russia, Belarus and other countries, we are also a part of the international community. Therefore, the last thing we want is secondary US and EU sanctions to be applied to Kazakhstan," Suleimenov told Euractiv.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Visit Brussels Belarus United States Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Election's results reflect people's confidence in ..

Election's results reflect people's confidence in PM's leadership

12 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

12 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Report ..

Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million h ..

Cotton crop to be cultivated over 2.5333 million hectares

12 minutes ago
 Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on res ..

Prevailing dry spell may cause water stress on reservoirs, crops: Met office

12 minutes ago
 Mariupol evacuation Friday not yet certain: Red Cr ..

Mariupol evacuation Friday not yet certain: Red Cross

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.