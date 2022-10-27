Kazakhstan Willing to Export Food, Fertilizers to EU - Kazakh President

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that Kazakhstan was willing to continue exporting its food and agricultural products to European countries

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that Kazakhstan was willing to continue exporting its food and agricultural products to European countries.

"As you know, every year we export over 5 million tonnes of grain abroad, including to EU countries. Our food exports to the EU have increased by 32% over the past year...

That is why Kazakhstan could further export agricultural products and mineral fertilizers to EU countries," Tokayev said at the summit between the heads of Central Asian countries and European Council President Charles Michel in Astana.

The president also noted that his country could export a number of industrial products worth over $1.5 billion annually.

Michel's visit to Astana marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the EU and countries of Central Asia.