Kazakhstan Working on Eurasia Security Talks, US-Russia-China-EU Dialogue - Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Kazakhstan is preparing meetings at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) levels, which might be held soon, as well as a meeting between four global players the United States, Russia, China and the European Union, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said on Monday.

In April of this year, Kazakhstan's then-President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, while speaking at the second session of Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing, proposed the initiative of three dialogues, with one of them being between China, the European Union, Russia and the United States.

"As for the meeting of four global players � the US, Russia, China and the EU, this meeting is still being worked on by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in cooperation with foreign ministries and the relevant structures of partners [to the dialogue]. There is a certain reaction, interest from the partners. Naturally, the question is about setting the agenda for such a meeting, the content of such a meeting and the results of such a meeting ... It is proposed to make the dialogue between Russia, China, the US and the EU one of the three most important dialogues required at the current development stage of international system of global world order," Vassilenko said at a briefing in Nur-Sultan, prior to the 4th Meeting of Eurasian Parliamentary Speakers.

The deputy minister reminded the public that the second dialogue, proposed by Nazarbayev, is supposed to be established at the OSCE and CICA levels.

"Such a meeting is being worked on and will also take place in the near future. Previously, it was held at the level of the secretariats of these organizations, we are now working to expand the format of this meeting to exchange experience between the two structures," the diplomat noted.

The third dialogue includes the need for closer communication between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Association of South East Asian Nations, Vassilenko reminded.

"We are developing these [three] initiatives, they are global in nature, and organizing them is not so simple. But we are firmly convinced that such a dialogue is needed, especially in light of growing tensions, mutual sanctions, trade wars between the US and China, the US and Russia and even between the US and the EU," he noted.

During the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting summit in September 2018, Nazarbayev took the initiative to suggest holding either a special UN session or a meeting in the Kazakh capital, with the participation of the leaders of the United States, Russia, China and the European Union, to discuss international security issues.