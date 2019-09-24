UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Working Through Renaming Launching Pad At Baikonur In Honor Of Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan Working Through Renaming Launching Pad at Baikonur in Honor of Nazarbayev

Kazakhstan is working through renaming the launching pad that is under construction at Baikonur cosmodrome in honor of the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry told Sputnik

The Russian state space agency, Roscosmos, previously said that the space-rocket complex for launching the Soyuz-6 and Soyuz-5 medium and light heavy carrier rockets from Baikonur would be named after Nazarbayev, as proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Kazakhstan is working through renaming the launching pad for carrier rockets Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 at Baikonur cosmodrome or the Baiterek space facility to the Nazarbayev Launch Pad," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the new name will be in effect after the ratification of the relevant document.

