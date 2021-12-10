UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Yet To Confirm Astana Troika's Foreign Minister Meeting On Syria In Nur-Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Kazakhstan Yet to Confirm Astana Troika's Foreign Minister Meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) SULTAN, December 10 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Foreign Ministry has yet to confirm that Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers will meet in Nur-Sultan as part of the next round of talks on Syria, scheduled from December 21-22.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi previously said that the meeting of the top diplomats of the Astana format was under consideration.

"The meeting of the guarantor states' foreign ministers has not yet been confirmed. But the next round of Syrian talks will be held, as had been announced, from December 21 - 22 at the deputy foreign minister level," Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told Sputnik.

Negotiations to resolve the Syrian war, which broke out in 2011, have been ongoing in Nur-Sultan since 2017 with the mediation of guarantor-states of the Astana format (after the former name of the Kazakh capital). In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to bring together Syrian main political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare constitutional reform in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Astana Sochi Geneva January December Congress 2017 2018 From Top

Recent Stories

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

20 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

21 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

21 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

24 minutes ago
 Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in ..

Four Versions of Omicron COVID Strain Detected in Tourists in Russia - Vector Ce ..

24 minutes ago
 Meeting decides to soon remove public transport fr ..

Meeting decides to soon remove public transport from BRT routes

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.