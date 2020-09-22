UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan's Air Astana To Resume Nur-Sultan-Moscow Flights Starting September 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Kazakhstan's Air Astana to Resume Nur-Sultan-Moscow Flights Starting September 26

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Kazakhstan's flag carrier, Air Astana, will resume flights from Nur-Sultan to Moscow starting September 26, the company said on Tuesday.

"On September 26, Air Astana will resume flights on the Nur-Sultan-Moscow (Domodedovo [airport] route on a Boeing 767 plane.

The first flight will take place on Saturday, and the next will be operated on Wednesdays," the company wrote on Facebook.

The flagship carrier added that only Russian and Kazakh citizens, as well as permanent residents of Kazakhstan, will be able to board the flights.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Company Astana Kazakhstan September From

Recent Stories

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

18 minutes ago

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

22 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

33 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

26 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.