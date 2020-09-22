(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Kazakhstan's flag carrier, Air Astana, will resume flights from Nur-Sultan to Moscow starting September 26, the company said on Tuesday.

"On September 26, Air Astana will resume flights on the Nur-Sultan-Moscow (Domodedovo [airport] route on a Boeing 767 plane.

The first flight will take place on Saturday, and the next will be operated on Wednesdays," the company wrote on Facebook.

The flagship carrier added that only Russian and Kazakh citizens, as well as permanent residents of Kazakhstan, will be able to board the flights.