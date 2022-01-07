(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) - The international airport in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty remains reserved for military planes, the industry ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The airport is not accepting civilian flights, only military ones," a spokesperson at the ministry said.

They did not give a deadline for when the airport would reopen to passenger planes.

The airport was closed on Thursday after unrest over fuel prices prompted violent protests nationwide. Kazakh security forces took it under control with the help of Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers. The airport near the capital of Nur-Sultan remains operational.