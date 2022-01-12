The Almaty airport said on Wednesday that it would not resume operations earlier than January 14, more exact dates for reopening will be announced later

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Almaty airport said on Wednesday that it would not resume operations earlier than January 14, more exact dates for reopening will be announced later.

"Yes, we confirm," the press service told reporters, commenting on the relevant reports on social media.

Later, however, the press service withdrew its comment, saying that more accurate information will be shared during the day.

"We do not confirm yet," the airport said.