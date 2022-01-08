UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Almaty Airport To Remain Closed Until Monday - Press Service

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The airport in Kazakhstan's Almaty will be closed until January 10, the press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The airport is closed until 00:00 on January 10, that is, we are extending it for a day," the airport's spokeswoman said.

The press service of the airport previously announced that the Almaty airport would be closed until midnight on January 9 due to the unrest in the country.

Passenger flights to and from Almaty were suspended after the air hub was captured during a week of violent protests in the beginning of 2022. Kazakh security forces recaptured the airport and began overseeing it alongside Russia's contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping mission, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

