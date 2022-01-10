UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Almaty Gradually Returning To Normal Life, Mayoral Office Says

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty is gradually returning to normal and the city authorities are working closely with the anti-terrorism center, the mayoral office said.

"The measures taken have gradually normalized the life of the city. All that is needed from us is calmness, endurance and understanding," the office of Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the akim (mayor) of Almaty, said on Monday, adding that dozens of supermarkets and over 100 pharmacies are now working as usual.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday that internet connection was finally restored in Almaty and some other Kazakh regions after about three days of disruptions.

On Sunday, Kazakh media reported that the counter-terrorism operation in Almaty was entering a new stage and military forces had been stationed at all 13 checkpoints to prevent the escape of militants from the city. Law enforcement authorities had taken full control of all entrances and exits from Almaty.

