Kazakhstan's Authorities Fulfilled All Legal Requirements Of Protesters - Tokayev

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 01:59 PM

The Kazakh authorities have fulfilled all the legal requirements of the protesters, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The Kazakh authorities have fulfilled all the legal requirements of the protesters, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

"Rallies were held, the participants of which put forward socio-economic and socio-political demands, all of them were heard and fulfilled by the state," Tokayev said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Commenting on the situation in the country, the leader said that the situation was critical, adding that Amaty and nine� regional centers were held by terrorists.

Tokayev also said that the number of killed among civilians during the unrest is still being checked and denied reports of the use of force against peaceful protesters

