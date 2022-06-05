UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Citizens Vote In Referendum On Constitutional Amendments

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022

Kazakhstan's Citizens Vote in Referendum on Constitutional Amendments

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Voting in the referendum on constitutional amendments has kicked off in Kazakhstan.

As of 07:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Sunday, over 8,000 voting places opened in 12 different regions of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov told reporters at a briefing.

In addition, voting also kicked off in 12 designated areas at Kazakh diplomatic missions in ten foreign countries, Petrov specified. People have until 20:00 to vote.

International observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) recorded high turnout at the beginning of voting on Sunday morning.

There were no violations of the law in the preparation of the republican referendum, according to Kazakhstan's prosecutor general's office.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree at the start of May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for June 5.

Kazakhstan's Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the end of May that in the upcoming referendum he was going to support the proposal to exclude provisions on his special status from the country's constitution.

