Kazakhstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Tops 53,000 - Interdepartmental Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Kazakhstan has recorded 1,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), bringing the overall number of registered cases to 53,021, the interdepartmental commission on coronavirus reported Thursday.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that as of July 6 the country had registered 264 deaths from COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in Kazakhstan is updated weekly.

The number of recovered patients surpasses 34,100.

"A total of 1,962 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, of which 753 were symptomatic carriers, 1,209 were asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 539,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 11.6 million.

