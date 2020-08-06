UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 1,060 To 95,942 - Interdepartmental Commission

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 1,060 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 95,942, an interdepartmental commission said Thursday.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,091. More than 67,000 have recovered.

"A total of 1,060 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 547 are symptomatic carriers, 513 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 696,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 18.3 million.

