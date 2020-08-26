UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's Coronavirus Case Tally Up 173 In Past Day To 105,075 - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 173 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 105,075, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 10 to 1,544. More than 93,000 people have recovered.

"A total of 173 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 98 are symptomatic carriers, 75 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The day before, the number of cases increased by 184 and the death count by 11.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 810,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 23.5 million.

