ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 267 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 103,300, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,415. More than 82,700 people have recovered.

"A total of 267 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 144 are symptomatic carriers, 123 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 767,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.5 million.