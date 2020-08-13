(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) SULTAN, August 13 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 517 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 101,372, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 stands at 1,291. More than 76,700 have recovered.

"A total of 517 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, of whom 278 are symptomatic carriers, 239 asymptomatic carriers," the commission said in its Telegram channel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 737,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 20.1 million.