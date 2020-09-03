ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Kazakhstan has registered, over the past 24 hours, 88 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 106,032, an interdepartmental commission said.

The country's death toll from COVID-19 has risen by six to 1,606. More than 97,900 people have recovered.

The day before, the number of cases increased by 72 and the death count by six.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.