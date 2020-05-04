Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has stripped the powers of Senate speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the country's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, the CEC said in a statement on Monday.

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has stripped the powers of Senate speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the country's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, the CEC said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes two days after the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that a decree had been signed to remove Nazarbayeva from her post. The reason for her dismissal has not been made public, although the president took to Twitter to thank Nazarbayeva for her active work as the Senate speaker.

"On May 4, 2020, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan took place, at which a resolution calling for the termination of the powers of the Kazakh Senate member D.

N. Nazarbayeva was adopted," the statement read.

Nazarbayeva is the eldest daughter of the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned from his post in March 2019. She was a member of the Senate from September 2016 and was elected as speaker in March 2019.

The position of Senate speaker, according to the Kazakh constitution, is the second-highest political post in the country after the president. In the event of the president's death or early dismissal, the Senate speaker assumes the duties of the presidency.