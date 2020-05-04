UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan's Electoral Commission Strips Ex-President Nazarbayev's Daughter Of Senate Post

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:50 AM

Kazakhstan's Electoral Commission Strips Ex-President Nazarbayev's Daughter of Senate Post

Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has stripped the powers of Senate speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the country's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, the CEC said in a statement on Monday.

ALMATY (Kazakhstan) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has stripped the powers of Senate speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, daughter of the country's ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, the CEC said in a statement on Monday.

The move comes two days after the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that a decree had been signed to remove Nazarbayeva from her post. The reason for her dismissal has not been made public, although the president took to Twitter to thank Nazarbayeva for her active work as the Senate speaker.

"On May 4, 2020, a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan took place, at which a resolution calling for the termination of the powers of the Kazakh Senate member D.

N. Nazarbayeva was adopted," the statement read.

Nazarbayeva is the eldest daughter of the country's first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned from his post in March 2019. She was a member of the Senate from September 2016 and was elected as speaker in March 2019.

The position of Senate speaker, according to the Kazakh constitution, is the second-highest political post in the country after the president. In the event of the president's death or early dismissal, the Senate speaker assumes the duties of the presidency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter Kazakhstan March May September 2016 2019 2020 Post Event From

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 169,4 ..

3 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 L ..

3 minutes ago

Palestinian Prime Minister Recommends Extending CO ..

3 minutes ago

HRCP welcomes government response, stands by its f ..

7 minutes ago

Wasim Akram choses Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi nam ..

13 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz will be ind ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.