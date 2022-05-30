UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's First President Ready To Back Removal Of Provisions On His Status

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Kazakhstan's Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev says that in the upcoming referendum, he will support the proposal to exclude provisions on his current status from the country's constitution.

"Yes, on June 5, I will definitely use my right given to me by the Constitution and take part in the voting at the referendum ... All these years I have supported in every possible way his (President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's) actions to reform and further develop our country. You can rest assured that I will support this time too," Nazarbayev said in an interview with political analyst Daniyar Ashimbaev.

He pointed out that the preservation of certain powers for him after leaving the presidency was necessary "for a smooth political transition and mitigation of possible contradictions in society and the ruling elite.

"

Kazakhstan's State Secretary Erlan Karin said earlier this month that "the historical role of the first president is well known and does not require a separate provision in the constitution." Members of the constitutional working group had proposed that the new constitution exclude provisions on Nazarbayev's status. Karin also said that the Сonstitution Сouncil had positively assessed the draft project on amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

