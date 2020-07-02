ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Kazakhstan will enter a two-week COVID-19 quarantine starting Sunday, with an option to extend it, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the country's government said on Thursday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has tasked the state commission in charge of coronavirus response with submitting proposals regarding a strict quarantine in the country.

"Taking into consideration the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and the coronavirus infection incidence growth in Kazakhstan, the state condition has made a decision to introduce the following transport restrictions for 14 days starting July 5: to maintain international air travel with no further expansion of list of countries; to maintain restrictions on railroad travel; to suspend passenger bus travel between regions; to introduce time restrictions on public transport operation," the Kazakh government said in a statement.

The government also introduced a ban on public events, limited movement of persons aged over 65, and banned people from walking in streets, parks and public gardens in groups comprising over three individuals.

The Kazakh government also ruled to ban operation of beauty parlors, hairdressing saloons, swimming pools, fitness centers, museums, beaches, recreational centers, religious facilities, cinemas and kindergartens.

At least 80 percent of employees will continue working remotely, the government added.

The introduced restrictions can be extended by 14 weeks or toughened, depending on the development of the epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said.