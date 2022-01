(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Death toll in recent unrest in Kazakhstan reached 164, Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said Sunday.

"During the unrest, 164 people died in Kazakhstan, (including) 103 in Almaty," a statement on the Telegram channel with releases of Kazakh government agencies said.