(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Kazakhstan's lower house lawmakers at a plenary session on Tuesday adopted a resolution on the resignation of speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, in line with his request, the house said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan submitted a proposal to the lower house of parliament on the early termination of Nigmatulin's deputy powers.

The vacated deputy mandate from the Nur Otan party was handed over to Yerlan Koshanov, who until now headed the presidential administration.