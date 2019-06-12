UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's New President To Be Inaugurated On Wednesday

15 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Kazakhstan's New President to Be Inaugurated on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The inauguration of Kazakhstan's newly-elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take place on Wednesday.

Tokayev won a snap presidential election on June 9, gaining more than 70 percent of votes.

He served as Kazakhstan's interim president since March, when the country's long-serving leader Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down.

