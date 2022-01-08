NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Six international flights will take off or land at the airport in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan on Saturday, the Kazakh Industry Ministry said after nationwide unrest led to a slew of cancellations.

"International airlines plan six international flights to or from Dubai, Minsk, Kaliningrad," the ministry said in a statement.

Four flights between Nur Sultan and Moscow as well as Frankfurt scheduled for Saturday have been canceled, bringing the total number of canceled international flights up to 25.