ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Residents of Kazakh cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty will be banned from leaving home except for buying food or medication and going to work starting Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government said, citing the decision of the national emergency commission.

"A restriction on citizens' leaving homes, apart from purchasing food and medication and going to work," the statement read.

Apart from that, public transport services will be limited gradually in the cities.

Kazakhstan, where 109 COVID-19 cases are confirmed, declared a state of emergency on March 16. Nur-Sultan and Almaty are quarantined since March 19.