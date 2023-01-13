UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's Parliament Invalidates Law On First President Nazarbayev - Chairman

Kazakhstan's Parliament Invalidates Law on First President Nazarbayev - Chairman

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The Kazakh Parliament on Friday approved a draft law by a majority vote invalidating the law "On the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy (leader of the nation)" that granted former President Nursultan Nazarbayev exclusive rights and privileges, Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the lower house, said.

"From the Senate (upper house), there are 44 lawmakers present, (voted) 'for' - 44; from the Majilis (lower house), there are 93 lawmakers present, (voted) 'for' - 93. The resolution is adopted," Koshanov said, summarizing the voting results, as relayed by a Sputnik correspondent.

Lawmakers considered the document in two readings and voted for its adoption.

