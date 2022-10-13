(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday announced that Kuwait has been granted membership in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The sixth CICA summit began its work in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

"I propose to adopt a draft agreement on Kuwait's accession to CICA as a member state. I believe that there are no objections, so the decision on Kuwait's accession to CICA as a member state to our forum is adopted. I welcome the state of Kuwait as the 28th member state," Tokayev told the forum.