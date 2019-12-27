UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan's President Expresses Condolences To Families Of Victims Of Almaty Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:00 AM

Kazakhstan's President Expresses Condolences to Families of Victims of Almaty Plane Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed on Friday condolences to families of victims of the plane crash that took place near the city of Almaty.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said that nine people died and nine more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off.

According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline.

"I express deep condolences to families and friends of victims of the plane crash, which took place today, December 27, in the morning near Almaty. The injured people will be provided with medical assistance. A special governmental commission, headed by [Prime Minister] Askar Mamin, has been created. All guilty persons will be strictly punished in line with the legislation," Tokayev wrote on his Twitter page.

