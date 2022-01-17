Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has fired his special envoy to the Russia-leased Baikonur space port, his press office said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has fired his special envoy to the Russia-leased Baikonur space port, his press office said on Monday.

"A decree of the head of state has relieved Serik Zhusipovich Suleimenov of his duties as the Kazakhstani president's special representative at Baikonur complex," the presidency said.

Serik Suleimenov was appointed envoy to Baikonur in the southwestern Kyzylorda province and deputy to the provincial governor in April 2020. No reason was given for his firing.

Soviet-built Baikonur is the world's busiest space launch site located in a Kazakh steppe. Russia has a lease on the complex until 2050. Security at Baikonur was recently stepped up after violent protests gripped the country in early January.