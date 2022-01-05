UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan's President Imposes State Of Emergency, Curfew In Nur-Sultan - Decree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 04:43 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev imposed a state of emergency in capital city Nur-Sultan from January 5-19 amid protests in the country.

"Due to a serious and direct threat to the citizens' safety, in order to ensure social security, restore law and order, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, we introduce a state of emergency within the city of Nur-Sultan for the period from 16:00 p.

m. of January 5, 2022 till 12 a.m. of January 19, 2022," a presidential decree read.

During the state of emergency, entry and exit from Nur-Sultan will be restricted, protests will be prohibited, and weapons will be seized from individuals, according to the decree.

