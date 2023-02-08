(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered the government to allocate $1 million in humanitarian aid to Turkey to help the country cope with the consequences of the deadly earthquake that has already claimed the lives of thousands of nationals, the president's press office said on Wednesday.

"The head of state instructed the government to allocate $1 million in emergency aid to the Republic of Turkey, which was hit by the catastrophic earthquake," the office said in a statement.

Turkish and Kazakh counterparts are studying the possibility of providing additional assistance to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry said that an aircraft with the ministry's employees had landed in the Turkish city of Gaziantep. The team was fully equipped with rescuers, canine crews, and physicians to aid the Turkish authorities.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 5,500 and injuring more than 34,500 people.