ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday proposed transforming the Financial Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a permanent platform.

The sixth CICA summit began its work in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

"I propose to transform the CICA Financial Summit into a permanent platform.

The Financial Summit has been initiated by the People's Republic of China to intensify cooperation among CICA member states in the field of finance," Tokayev told the forum.

The president added that the transformation will promote economic recovery, sustainable and inclusive development, and favorable conditions for regional and sub-regional financial cooperation.

"Large financial centers successfully operate in the CICA area, Shanghai, Dubai, and here in Astana. Their potential can be fully used to solve specific tasks," Tokayev added.