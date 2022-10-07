ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the meetings of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana next week, the president's press office said on Friday.

"On October 13, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the sixth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA)," the office said in a statement.

According to the announcement, the president will hold several bilateral meetings with heads of governments and states, as well as leaders of international organizations on the sidelines of the summit.

On October 14, Tokayev will chair the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS in Astana. The meeting will be followed by the Central Asia-Russia Summit.