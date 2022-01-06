(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday appointed former Kazakh State Security Service Head Sagimbayev Yermek the chairman of the Republic's National Security Committee.

"To appoint Sagimbayev Yermek Aldabergenovich the chairman of the National Security Committee of the republic of Kazakhstan by dismissing him from the position of the head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the president's order published on the website read.