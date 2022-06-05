ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the establishment of an interministerial committee to return financial assets, which were illegally exported by the country's citizens abroad, the presidential press service said on Sunday.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's decree establishes an interministerial committee headed by the prosecutor general to conduct a comprehensive work on the return of funds, which had been illegally exported abroad by Kazakh citizens," the statement read.

It added that the president is set to exercise personal control over the committee's operation.