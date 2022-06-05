(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) SULTAN, June 5 (Sputnik) - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voted in the referendum on constitutional amendments that is being held in the country on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Tokayev voted at a polling place in Nur-Sultan on Sunday morning.

As of 07:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on Sunday, over 8,000 voting places opened in 12 different regions of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov told reporters at a briefing.

In addition, voting also kicked off in 12 designated areas at Kazakh diplomatic missions in ten foreign countries, Petrov specified. People have until 20:00 to vote.

As of 10:00 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT), the turnout at the referendum stood at 28.59 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.

International observers from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have confirmed high turnout at the beginning of voting on Sunday morning.

There were no violations of the law in the preparation of the republican referendum, according to Kazakhstan's prosecutor general's office.

Tokayev signed a decree at the start of May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for June 5. The amendments are based on citizens' requests and aim to create a legal framework for Kazakhstan's transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic, strengthening the role of parliament.

Kazakhstan's Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the end of May that in the upcoming referendum he was going to support the proposal to exclude provisions on his special status from the country's constitution.